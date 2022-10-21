As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, kicked off campaign on Friday, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, were absent at the event.

Both Osinbajo and Amaechi were former Presidential aspirants of the APC.

At the event President Muhammadu Buhari reeled out his achievements noting that under his watch, Nigeria’s security personnel are better equipped and motivated.

He added that the exploits of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the battlefield have led to massive and successive operational successes in the quest to secure the country and provide adequate protection for lives and property of all citizens.

”The efforts of our men and women in the armed forces over the last years are beginning to yield positive outcomes. We are gradually taking back our country from foreign-inspired bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists in the northeast and northwest and other parts of our country.

”We are equally combating separatists, oil thieves and bandits in the southeast and south-south of the country

”Our administration remains committed to progressively eliminating all flashpoints of insecurity nationwide. We would triumph over the enemies of our country; in whatever forms and shapes they appear.”