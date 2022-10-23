By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli’s winning streak continued on Sunday after Victor Osimhen’s late strike secured them a 1-0 win at Roma.

The win put them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions.Osimhen, in the 80th minute, latched on to a long pass after beating Chris Smalling to the ball before smashing home from a tight angle past the Roma keeper.

Since his return from injury, Osimhen has now scored in three consecutive games for Napoli, extending his tally in the league to three after six appearances.

Napoli maintained their lead on top of the league table with 29 points, just three ahead of champions AC Milan..

