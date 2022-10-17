By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has expressed his joy as Oscar committee gave his movie, ‘Anikulapo’ a week deadline extension to re-vote and present a film for Nigeria at the next award ceremony.

Vanguard had ealier reported that the Nigeria Oscars selection committee disqualified Kunle Afolayan’s newly released movie, ‘Anikulapo’ from the nomination list of the Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, despite the global reception the movie has received since its release.

Reacting to the new development on his Twitter page, Afolayan confirmed the extension of the deadline and re-presentation opportunity.

He stated, “It’s just been confirmed that The academy “OSCARS” have given the Nigerian Oscars selection committee a week extension to revote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21st latest.”

“God’s hand is in this one I believe!”

“Anikulapo on my mind,” he said.

