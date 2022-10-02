..As former Delta Board Member, others dumps PDP

Leaders of Aballa Kingdom, ward three, Ndokwa East Local Government Area today said they will support the All Progressive Congress, APC, because of Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

Speaking today during a meeting between Osanebi and community leaders and youths of Aballa Kingdom, leader of the delegation, Chief Abel Nwanze said they came to reassure Osanebi that the support of Aballa Kingdom for him is total and unwaivering.

According to Chief Nwanze, Aballa people know that Osanebi have the capacity to do more for Ndokwa Nation when he emerges as Deputy Governor in 2023, adding that over the years Osanebi has proven himself a worthy Ambassador of Ndokwa even before his emergence as a Deputy Governorship Candidate.

Chief Nwanze while rounding off said that as things stands today, the people of Aballa Kingdom will not only stand firmly with Osanebi, they have declared that anywhere Osanebi stands in politics, that’s where they will stand.

Osanebi in his response thanked the delegation for reassuring of the support of Aballa Kingdom.

He urged them to reciprocate same love they show him for every other candidates running for elections on the platform of the APC.

In a similar development, former board member Consumer Protection Agency, Chief Azuka Nwosu, Uche ‘Launcher’ Okolo Launcher- Aballa-Uno Youth Leader, Former councilor- Hon. Joseph Aduku and many others officially announced during the meeting that they have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC.

The decampees while saying the flames of Osanebi can never be extinguished, stated that Aballa Kingdom loves Osanebi greatly and the people have started rehearsals of their celebrations ahead of his swearing in as Delta’s next Deputy Governor next year.

RELATED NEWS