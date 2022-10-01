Women leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ndokwa Nation today said Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, has shown unprecedented capacity since he emerged as running mate to Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Speaking on behalf of the women in a meeting between Ukwuani and Ndokwa West Ward Women Leaders of APC and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the woman leader of Ndokwa West, Mrs. Omolara Eke, stated that APC in Ndokwa Nation now have a rallying point in Osanebi.

According to Mrs. Eke, the emergence of Osanebi as APC Deputy Governorship Candidate has made the party an easy sell in Ndokwa Nation, adding that instead of going to canvass members of the decimated umbrella party, they are the one’s coming to them willingly now to join the party because of Osanebi.

Osanebi in his response appreciated the support of the women since he was announced as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC.

He assured them that the role of the women in the forthcoming general elections will not be undermined, adding that when it’s time for campaigns, he is certain the women will make APC proud.

