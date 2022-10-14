Member representing Ndokwa East Constituency and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has began massive distribution of relief items to the Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) camps across Ndokwa Nation.

Making the presentation today in Kwale, Osanebi who was represented by his Principal Secretary, Idi Presley, said this is just the first phase of distributions, adding that in the coming days he will bring in more items.

Narrating his personal ordeal, Osanebi said though he too is a victim of the devastating flood with his house totally submerged and the damage running into hundreds of million, he feels the pains of his people deeply and he owes it to them as a duty to ameliorate their sufferings.

Osanebi rounded off by stating emphatically that he will stop at nothing to provide support and bring succour to his people during this very trying time, making a firm promise to prioritize their welfare from now till the flood recedes and they settle back into their various communities.

Items distributed includes bags of rice, beans, garri, cows, noodles, yams, beverages, toiletries, sanitary wares, cash and many other Items.