The Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Rescue Movement, NRM, Ambassador Felix Johnson Osakwe, has felicitated Nigerians on the occasion of the 62 anniversary of the country’s independence from colonial rule in 1960.

Ambassador Osakwe, who is a also preacher in the vineyard of the Lord, stated this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Saturday, noting that there is a lot to be celebrated by citizens irrespective of the poor leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC administration brought upon the nation, stating the for the gift of life, Nigerians must celebrate the goodness of God.

According to Osakwe, “the end to the lethargic government by proxy” will come at the end of next year when our party will sack the APC in an overwhelming victory at the polls

According to the Ezionum, Ukwani, Delta State-born seasoned administrator cum human developer, the time is nigh when the citizens of Nigeria will be rescued from the evils of the nepotistic and racketeering government that has lost its respect for the people in whom the power resides.

He further stated that, having signed the Peace Accord with other presidential candidates that his party will do everything possible to ensure that Nigerians vote massively for him as he expressed gratitude to the Reverend Hassan Kukah-led National Peace Committee stressing that the organisers must have read through the minds of those he called truculent political gladiators, who may be out to bully other veritable platforms into succumbing to their whims and caprices.

He pledged that the NRM will stand solidly on the dictates of the Peace Accord to coast home to victory, urging Nigerians to join the Movement, which he described as the movement of Nigerian people into the ‘promised land’ where hunger, starvation, despondency, insecurity, corruption will be consigned to the dustbin of history in a new government by the people and for the people with him being the driver to steer the ship of the Nigerian state to safety.

In his address to the Ndigbo group, who hosted NRM party leadership in Abuja on the heels of the peace pact, Osakwe disclosed he has sustained its nationwide consultations to every nook and cranny of the Nigerian political space and will surely kick off its campaign soonest saying, the Nigerian people are the ones to drive the process of enthroning the NRM government next year.

Pointedly, Osakwe told the large crowd of the Ndigbo present at the event that “the time has come for the NRM to re-engineer and activate a new Nigeria, where every hardworking citizen is given equal opportunity to grow, where graduates won’t pay bribe money to be employed in the ministries, a nation where you don’t need to know anyone before you are an opportunity to grow.

“Our government shall be a government for all Nigerians irrespective of your tribe and who you know. Opportunities shall be for all; NRM won’t fund corruption; the human capacity building is a major priority to our party, and building a united and virile nation is one of our goals as we shall enthrone the spirit of brotherhood across the regions and dwell more on all that unites us as a nation under God.

“NRM is forming a government that will heal the wounds inflicted on the nation by the wickedness of past administrations and all Nigerians shall heave a sigh of relief from recklessness in high places.

“Food sufficiency in large-scale commercial agriculture shall be encouraged and transparently funded while education will be given its dues at all times,” candidate Osakwe declared even as he expressed hope that the 63rd-anniversary national broadcast shall be read by him to the nation as President, Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria next year.

