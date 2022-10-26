By Miftaudeen Raji
Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for allegedly labeling the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’
Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.
He said, “To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong. He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that.
Recall Ortom is one of PDP Governors who have been at loggerheads with Atiku over the 2023 presidency bid.Other governors include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State
The governors, led by Wike, have mounted calls for the replacement of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, with a Southerner.
According to the aggrieved governors, Ayu, a northerner, had promised to resign if the PDP ticket goes to a northerner. But Ayu has indicated he will not step down, at least, until after the elections in February.