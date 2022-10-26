By Miftaudeen Raji

Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for allegedly labeling the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He said, “To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong. He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that.

“If you don’t want to support a man . . . it’s very easy to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. But it is wrong to disparage a man who has served his country meritoriously, who has done everything he could for every part of his country . . .

“But because you are playing politics, because you disagree with him, then, you use such weighty words against him. Well, there’s always another time.

“I am telling you that even Governor Wike, who is supposed to be the angriest among them, because he participated in our primaries, he has not used such words against Atiku Abubakar,” he added.

Recall Ortom is one of PDP Governors who have been at loggerheads with Atiku over the 2023 presidency bid.Other governors include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State

The governors, led by Wike, have mounted calls for the replacement of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, with a Southerner.

According to the aggrieved governors, Ayu, a northerner, had promised to resign if the PDP ticket goes to a northerner. But Ayu has indicated he will not step down, at least, until after the elections in February.

