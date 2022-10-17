Adum

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has lifted the suspension slammed on the

Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, BIPC, Dr. Alex Adum.

It would be recalled that Dr. Adum was late September suspended from office over alleged financial impropriety pending investigation into the matter.

He was however cleared of any wrong doing by the Investigative Committee set up by the State Government to look into the matter.

The Committee had established no case of financial impropriety or abuse of office by the Managing Director and recommended the immediate lifting of the suspension and his recall to office.

The lifting of the suspension was contained in statement issued in Makurdi by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor which directed the Managing Director to return to his duty post.

The SSG in the statement said “the lifting of the suspension follows the recommendations of the Investigative Committee set up by the Benue State Government to investigate allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Dr. Alex Adum.

“He is cleared of all the allegations and is therefore directed to immediately resume work as Managing Director/CEO of Benue Investment and Property Company Ltd.”