By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the decision of the Federal Government to bar the newly formed Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and other State-sponsored security outfits from bearing automatic rifles.

He wondered why the Community Volunteer Guards and Amotekun in the South West that were legally formed by law were denied the right to bear AK47 riffles while those in Katsina State were allowed to carry such weapons.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a statement weekend in Makurdi stated that Governor Ortom made his position known in Ibadan, Oyo State, during his remarks at the 2022 Oyo State Governance retreat with the theme: “Finishing Strong: A Legacy of Prosperity.”

The governor maintained that “the business of securing the lives and property of the people must be taken seriously by Government.”

He stated that it was for that reason his government inaugurated the Open Grazing Prohibition Law and also reactivated the State Community Volunteer Guards Law, as well as domesticated the Peace Commission law.

While noting that the legacy of protecting lives and property of the people must be taken seriously he called on Government at all levels to “prioritize issues of security to ensure that the people live and carry out their businesses in atmosphere of peace.”

The Governor who was said to have earlier flagged off the official naming of Circular Road Ibadan as Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, also promised to use the remainder of his time in office to lay the foundation for projects that would add value to the development of the state.

He stated that “although my administration carried out massive infrastructural development projects across the state within the past seven years, a lot still needs to be done.”

Governor Ortom noted that he may not be able to complete the projects due to lack of time and paucity of funds, “my successor (by the grace of God), Engr. Titus Uba will complete the projects.”

He also charged the people of Oyo State, especially traditional and religious leaders to always pray and support those saddled with the responsibility of governance to enable them get it right for the benefit of the people.

