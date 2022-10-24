From Left: Gov Ortom, Mrs Ortom and Mrs Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has commended the wife of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for identifying with the victims of flood disaster in the state.

He also assured Mrs. Tinubu that the relief materials she donated to the state would be judiciously distributed to the victims.

The Governor spoke Monday in Makurdi when he, in company of his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, received Senator Tinubu and her entourage who visited the state to sympathize with flood victims in the state.

Commending Mrs. Tinubu for identitying with the victims, Governor Ortom said “your visit and donation will no doubt bring succour to the flood victims.”

The Governor mandated the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior to ensure judicious distribution of the relief materials to the victims.

Earlier, Mrs. Tinubu who announced a donation of N10million to the victims of the flood in the state said her visit was not to campaign but to sympathize with the victims of the disaster.

While expressing optimism that the relief materials made available would provide succour to the victims, Mrs. Tinubu urged those affected by the flood not to be troubled by their challenge.

Senator Tinubu who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the APC vice presidential candidate, Mrs. Nana Shettima, wife of the Minister for Special Duties and International Governmental Affairs, Mrs. Regina Akume, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and his running mate, Sam Ode, donated cartons of noodles, spaghetti, sugar, rubber cups, disposable plates and beverages.

