Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and some elderstatemen in the state, Minda Leaders of Thoughts, have withdrawn their support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over alleged hate speech and profiling of Benue people.

Ortom accused the PDP candidate of dishonoring him as Governor and working against the interest of Benue residents.

Ortom’s rejection was triggered by Atiku’s alleged comments on the recent killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue state.

The governor allegedly claimed Atiku is working with Miyetti Allah.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said, “It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing.

“It was very wrong. And it would appear that he doesn’t even reference me and consider me to be a governor of my state.”

Ortom also said Atiku had sidelined him in selecting his presidential campaign team.

Ortom further said, “I am not in his campaign team. The people they appointed there, no consent from me. So, I’ll remain on my own. But I’m waiting; when the election comes, we shall vote the election according to the election.”

