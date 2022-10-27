By Ada Osadebe

Nabila Fash, wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has disclosed that their marriage has packed up.

Nabila revealed this in an interview with Daddy Freeze on Thursday, accusing Oritsefemi of incessant cheating.

Recall that the couple’s marriage has been mired with allegations of cheating recently with the singer having refuted the claims in the past.

Nabila revealed they are currently going through a divorce process after discovering that the singer had welcomed a child with another woman while they were still married.

According to her, Oritse Femi has two daughters from two different women before they met, and she took those girls as her own daughters.

She said the singer had gotten another lady pregnant while they were dating, and while they got married, he welcomed another daughter with the same woman.

The PR guru added she has had to deal with his constant cheating as several women reached out to her to inform her of his cheating habits.

Nabila said that Oritsefemi was expecting a son with the fourth woman during the period he came online to ask the public to help beg her, narrating how she had to move out of their home because he was physically abusive towards her.

