John Alechenu, Abuja

A spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that the growing level of acceptance of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as shown by the Kaduna rally, has thrown his opponents into panic mode.

Ologbondiyan said this in a telephone interview, on Monday.

He noted that out of desperation Atiku’s opponents have now resorted to sending armed thugs to disrupt PDP’s campaigns in Kaduna as well as forcefully and illegally close media organizations in Zamfara State.

The PDP campaign spokesman explained that these acts of desperation were indicative of the fact that reality is now downing on candidates of other parties especially the All Progressives Congress that Atiku is the man to beat.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is on record that Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate who has taken his message of hope to five (5) out of six (6) geo- political zones and, who has received huge turn-out at every port of call so far.

“Some of the presidential candidates like that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are yet to compose their campaign organization in a manner that will enable them to engage constructively with the Atiku campaign and Nigerians.

“It is important for Nigerians to note that the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have nothing to offer other than their records of failures for the past seven (7) years.

“That accounts for their inability to kickstart their campaigns as well as their resort to campaign of calumny, intimidation and violence.

“The APC Presidential Candidate should know that these shenanigans cannot stop the resolve of the people to vote out the APC and elect the pan-Nigerian and unifier, Atiku Abubakar.

“Certainly, Nigerians will not support a leader who wants to turn a rotten situation to a bad one.“