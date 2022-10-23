…Traffic diverted

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has shut down the Third Mainland Bridge to enable them retrieve an ill-fated Private Sector Participant, PSP, waste compactor from the Lagos Lagoon.

The unfortunate incident happened when the truck plunged into the Lagos Lagoon inward Iyana-Oworo on Tuesday.

The exercise is tagged: “Operation Shark.” According to Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who is leading the operation, “LASEMA will commence the retrieval of a PSP truck today Sunday 23rd October at 2pm

“The Agency has concluded arrangements for the retrieval using the Agency’s heavy duty equipment. The general public is to note that partial lane closure will be in place from 2pm until the operation is concluded on the island bound side of Third Mainland Bridge.”

Oke-Osanyitolu, therefore, urged motorists to use alternative routes where possible, such as: Funsho Williams to Eko Bridge, Ebute-Metta, Adekunle interchange, among other routes.

“All stakeholders will be on standby to ensure the process runs smoothly and safely including Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA for traffic control,” he said.

