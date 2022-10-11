THE Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the Resolutions contained in the 2014 National Conference document before handing over power.

The group in a statement by it’s General Secretary, Bunmi Fasehun insisted that “Resolutions contained in the 2014 National Conference document must be revisited and implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari before he hands over power. That is the only way to silence the calls for the disintegration of Nigeria. Without coexisting on discussed and agreed terms, Nigeria will continue to stumble from crisis to crisis.”

It added, “The government must expedite action to secure the release of other citizens in captivity, using the template that worked in the release of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

“Granting licences to governors would be no replacement for State Police and Restructuring, which would be the truest reflection of True Federalism as enshrined in Nigeria’s Independence statutes.

“OPC Founder, the late Dr. Frederick Fasehun, and others spent several years clamouring for a Sovereign National Conference, which President Goodluck Jonathan partly granted”.

