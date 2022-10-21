.

By Ada Osadebe

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II marries his fifth wife, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi on Thursday in Osun State.

The videos making rounds online, show the beautiful bride entering the hall in grand style as the Ooni’s chiefs ask for her hand in marriage.

As with his previous weddings, the Ooni was nowhere in sight. The royal guards and maids, palace chiefs, and royal staff were seen as the Ooni representatives as the marital rites were being done.

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi is a well-trained lawyer and entrepreneur, who shuttled between the UK and Nigeria.

The single mother of one, is the founder of the popular fashion showcase platforms, the AFWN & AFWL franchises. As a prince then, the now Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s company, was one of the major sponsors of the ‘Africa Fashion Week Nigeria’ the fashion showcase platform. Ronke’s great-grandfather was Ooni Ademiluyi Ajagun.

Moreover, she is in charge of the Queen Moremi Initiative a global ambassador and founder of the Adire Odua. Her wedding to the Ooni comes up three days after his 48th birthday on October 17.