..as 12yr old boy completes race

By Chinedu Adonu

An indigene of Udi Local Government Area, of Enugu State, Mr Kingsley Onyia, on Saturday emerged the winner of 2022 Enugu Amstel Malta 20km marathon.

The marathon was sponsored by the Amstel Malta, organised by the Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports in conjunction with Curiosity.

Onyia emerged winner in the male category after finishing his race within, 1:09:04hr while Okechukwu Donatus from Abia State finished as runners up within 1:12:10hr and the second runner up, Kelechi Egu, finished within 1:15:18hr.

However, Esther Affigbo, Enugu indigene who resides in Lagos won the female category within the interval of 1:21:26hr.

Helen Mamman, a Kaduna indigene finished as first runner up with 1:23:59, while Patience Joseph an indegene of Imo who resides in Enugu finished as second runner up within 1:42:12hr

The winners of the race went home with N500,000, the first runner up pocketted N250,000 while the second runner up went home with, N150,000.

The epoch of the race was, a 12 year old boy, Joseph Chosen an indegene of Imo, who finished the race as the 22nd best ahead of some older boys.

After the race, the winner of male category, Onyia thanked Amstel Malta for creating the platform for them to show their talent. He also commended the state government for making the marathon a successful race.

The first runner up of female category, Mamman who is a Police personnel expressed joy for finishing race as runner up and promised to do better next time.

She explained that her intention was to represent Nigeria at national and international competition and win laurels, stressing that some security personnel have served the country well with laurels and wish to follow thier footstep.

Amstel Malta representative, Chidi Egwu who is the Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Nigeria Breweries PLC thanked the state for hosting a successful marathon.

Egwu said the marathon was a big success, noting that it may become an annual event as he would report the success of this years event back to NBL.

“Thank God, there are no casualty as everything went well, we give God all the glory and thanks to all the participants and organisers,” he said.

Vanguard reports that some participants ranging from the 4th position to 20 both male and female was rewarded with consolation prices of N10,000 each.

