Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has  expressed gratitude to the Speaker,  Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriif Oborevwori on his resounding victory at the Supreme Court on friday.

Recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier given judgment, disqualifying Rt. Hon. Oborevwori from contesting the 2023 Delta governorship election on account of the alleged discrepancies in his documents, but the matter was successfully appealed, and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori reconfirmed as the substantive Delta PDP Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

Reacting to the judgment, Onuesoke who spoke to newsmen at the premises of the Supreme Court after deliverance of the judgment stated he heartily rejoices with  Oborevwori  over the judgment, which finally confirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as Delta PDP  duly elected governorship candidate and party flag-bearer for the 2023 election.

He explained that the  victory is not only  a triumph for  the Speaker  and his teeming supporters, but indeed a welcome victory for  all members of PDP in Delta State, as it has revalidated and endorsed  their  stand that the  party primaries were free, fair, transparent, and very credible.

While describing the victory of Oborevwori as  that of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’, the PDP chieftain  said what happened was within one PDP family as such  he expect the Speaker to unite all aggrieved party members  in the state  so that the party can move on towards winning the 2023 Delta State governorship election in resounding victory.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.