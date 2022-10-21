By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has expressed gratitude to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriif Oborevwori on his resounding victory at the Supreme Court on friday.

Recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier given judgment, disqualifying Rt. Hon. Oborevwori from contesting the 2023 Delta governorship election on account of the alleged discrepancies in his documents, but the matter was successfully appealed, and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori reconfirmed as the substantive Delta PDP Gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

Reacting to the judgment, Onuesoke who spoke to newsmen at the premises of the Supreme Court after deliverance of the judgment stated he heartily rejoices with Oborevwori over the judgment, which finally confirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as Delta PDP duly elected governorship candidate and party flag-bearer for the 2023 election.

He explained that the victory is not only a triumph for the Speaker and his teeming supporters, but indeed a welcome victory for all members of PDP in Delta State, as it has revalidated and endorsed their stand that the party primaries were free, fair, transparent, and very credible.

While describing the victory of Oborevwori as that of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’, the PDP chieftain said what happened was within one PDP family as such he expect the Speaker to unite all aggrieved party members in the state so that the party can move on towards winning the 2023 Delta State governorship election in resounding victory.

