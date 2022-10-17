Onoh

By Dennis Agbo

The Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential spokesman in the South east, Dr. Josef Onoh has felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), the traditional ruler/monarch of Yoruba Kingdom of Ile-Ife, in the monarch’s new age of 48 years.

Onoh described Ooni as complete Nigerian who has no tribal boundary and one who has brought honour to monarchy in Africa through his bridge building and upward mobile disposition.

He said that the Ooni has set record as a traditional ruler whose fidelity on the throne is an envy of leaders without knack of professionalism in service.

Onoh wished Ooni more fruitful year in the throne, adding that with the monarch’s Midas touch of Excellency, his subjects have embraced sense of fulfiled leadership.

He described Ooni as a inspirational king whose friendship span across across all parts of Nigeria and wished him longer life.