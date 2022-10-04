The Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaigner in the South east, Dr. Josef Onoh has applauded the Lagos State women solidarity rally for Bola Tinubu/Shettima presidency in Lagos, during the weekend.

Onoh stated that what was most attractive about the rally was the show of solidarity, organisation and maturity exhibited by the women in Lagos State, adding that the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council will not let them down in the course to ensure that Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Onoh said: “The Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential campaign council and all well-meaning Nigerians appreciate the maturity exhibited by the women of Lagos state. Like mothers, they have commenced lead for the success of the presidential election and I can promise them that we will not disappoint them.

“They have become lead stars of the campaign by their show of maturity, organization and commitment in a united course. Like mothers, we their children assure them that we will not disappoint them come 2023 at the polls because they have led the way through which we will get to the promise Land.

“Their population and organization showed geninue commitment and have lit the lamp for us. Their dedication is as constant as the northern star and they will not be disappointed by us. The presidential campaign council remain indebted to the commitment and solidarity they have shown.”

