On September 3, 2022, Peter Obi boasted that he is richer than the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Yet, when he went to ‘sympathise’ with flood victims, he went there with his ‘we no dey give shishi’ mentality. For a man who boasts of his wealth, Peter Obi could have done better.

But at least he has visited the flood victims. Bola Tinubu has not even gone to assess the damage and havoc wreaked by the floods. He has not donated a penny. Yet, he has time to go to Kano and other cities to campaign and consult. Apparently, his ambition is more important to him than the plight of Nigerians.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar both visited flood victims, and more importantly, supported them financially, with a ₦50 million donation. He also told those affected by the floods how his administration will mitigate flooding through proactive policies.

Atiku showed compassion, vision and generosity. And these three virtues are missing, either completely, or in part, in the other major candidates.

And on this Day 21 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, I urge Nigerians to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party, in the February 25, 2023 elections.

