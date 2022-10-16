When Waziri Atiku was asked by the AriseTV crew on July 22, 2022, how he intended to solve Nigeria’s power challenge, he did not dodge the question, or generalise.

He gave a very detailed answer, which if implemented, will solve Nigeria’s power issues.

He said “When you decentralise generation, in my zone like the northeast, we have two mini dams idling. If you go to the North-west, they also have many large dams idling away. You need to install turbines and then generate electricity. If you go to the South-South, then you can use whatever form of energy that is available, whether it is gas, hydro, or even coal. After all, the entire eastern region was supplied by coal from Enugu at that time.”

No other Presidential candidate has given such a detailed and effective answer to the question of Nigeria’s greatest challenge – access to electric power.

Three days after Atiku’s interview, Peter Obi was interviewed on Channels TV by Seun Okinbaloye, and he was asked the same question. Rather than answer the question, Mr. Obi directed the interviewer to read what Singapore and Dubai’s leaders had written on the issue.

His exact words were “first and foremost let me start by referring you to go and read both what the Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore said and the ruler of Dubai. The ruler of Dubai, their own being recent, he said what he does is to learn from other countries what they are doing right and bring it back to Dubai and do it right. So for me, I go to where people have done the right thing to learn. Egypt, Vietnam, and India have deployed the fastest electricity program in the past five years.”

That interview is still on Channels TV’s YouTube channel.

It is clear that while Waziri Atiku has a plan, Peter Obi is still learning and has yet to come up with a plan, and that, if and when he does come up with a plan, it will not be a homegrown plan, but a foreign model, which is not designed for Nigeria’s peculiar challenges, and may or may not work for us.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has not yet given any live or recorded TV interview and has not released his manifesto, so it is not yet known how he intends to fix the power sector, or even if he has such intentions.

Thus, between a man with a plan, and men who are either still in search of a plan, or who do not yet have a plan, who would you think has an idea of how to solve the challenges Nigeria faces in her power sector?

With this Day 6 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.