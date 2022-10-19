Insecurity is Nigeria’s greatest challenge today. And yes, many candidates are talking about how they will resolve the spate of insecurity Nigeria is facing. But talk is cheap. We need action. Because, we already know those behind the insecurity this nation is facing.

They are Boko Haram, Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), bandits, Unknown Gunmen, and secessionists.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has publicly condemned each and every of these groups that are challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and undermining law and order, and internal security.

For reasons best known to them, some other candidates are only willing to condemn these non state actors that operate in other zones away from their own native geopolitical zone. But when asked to also condemn their own homegrown agitators, they suddenly lose their voices.

Some of them have even said that they will negotiate with agitators. If agitators want the end of Nigeria, what is there again to negotiate? Are you saying that you want to become President only to negotiate the end of Nigeria?

Waziri Atiku is not cut from that cloth. He is 100% for 100% of Nigerians, 100% of the time. He is willing and able to campaign on Monday, in any part of Nigeria. He is also willing to campaign on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He is not like others who avoid some days due to reasons best known to them.

Do not vote for a candidate who obeys those who are against Nigeria. Vote for a man who is against those who are against Nigeria.

That man is Waziri Atiku Abubakar!

So, on this Day 8 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.