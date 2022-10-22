Right now, Nigeria is facing a flooding emergency. 33 states are affected. 600 have died. 1 million are displaced. What Nigerians need right now are not photo opportunities by Presidential candidates. They need a permanent solution, so this does not reoccur.

It is said that the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. Anambra state has perennially experienced flooding. The state government knows there will be a flood each year. Peter Obi was Anambra Governor for eight years. What infrastructure did he build in Anambra to contain flooding?

I can answer that question for free. He did nothing. No world standard drainage systems were built. Rivers and waterways were not dredged by the Obi administration. Rather, whatever efforts were made during Obi’s tenure were made by the Federal Government.

In Lagos, Bola Tinubu made more of an effort. Some infrastructure were built, and lands were reclaimed from the ocean. However, some experts believe that it is this land reclamation, and other alterations to the environment, that has exacerbated the environmental issues that worsens the floods.

Moreover, both Obi and Tinubu have not advanced any plans to mitigate future floods. And as is trite knowledge, those who fail to plan, plan to fail.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has a comprehensive plan, included in his published manifesto, to address the perennial floods, by building dams to store excessive rainfall for later use during drought years, and levees to hold back flood waters from residential and agricultural areas.

Furthermore, his plans include laws and policies for responsible urban development, that will not block waterways.

Finally, he plans for state assisted flood insurance for those communities most prone to flooding.

These are reasons why Nigeria should vote for the man with a verifiable plan for theirs and their children’s today and tomorrow.

On this Day 12 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.