What is Nigeria’s biggest economic challenge? Let me break it down.

We have a revenue problem. Our population is growing at twice the speed of our economy.

We cannot borrow our way out of this problem. Therefore, Bola Tinubu, who left a record debt of almost half a billion dollars in Lagos, is out of the reckoning. We also cannot import to solve this challenge, which rules out Peter Obi, the single largest individual importer in Nigeria.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar fits the bill. As chairman of the National Economic Council, he worked with then President Obasanjo to pay off Nigeria’s entire debt to the Paris Club and other Bretton Woods institutions. He has a record as a debt payer, while Tinubu has a history of taking debt.

Also, Waziri Atiku, as Chairman of the NEC, presides over the most productive time in Nigeria’s economic history, which was the golden era of (2001-2006), when Nigeria’s unemployment rate was under 4%, according to Statistica.

Nigeria had an unemployment rate of 3.74% in 2005, under Waziri Atiku’s chairmanship of the NEC. Today, our unemployment rate is double digits. Unrestricted imports (Obi) and profligate borrowing (Tinubu), will further worsen an already bad situation.

Atiku’s combination of financial prudence, and stimulated economic production, is precisely what Nigeria needs to reverse the trend of an economic growth that is lower than our population growth;

Our nation is at the crossroads. We do not need a borrower or an importer. We need a producer. We need Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

On this Day 9 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.