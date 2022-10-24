Last month, Ethiopia revoked Nigeria’s visa on arrival privilege, and the United Arab Emirates followed suit last week with visa limitations for holders of Nigerian passports. It is clear that our international prestige is on the wane.

The solution to this is for a democratic change in leadership from an administration with a lacklustre foreign policy, to one with international clout.

Only one candidate for the office of President of Nigeria in the February 25, 2023 election has national and global experience. Both Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party only have regional experience.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has played on the national and global stage, while he was Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.

Waziri Atiku represented President Obasanjo in both Ethiopia, and Nigeria in the United Arab Emirates, and has personal relationships in both countries, which he will leverage on to reverse these unfavourable visa conditions that have been placed on Nigerians.

If you want you green passport to carry more weight, and have more visa free or visa on arrival privileges, then vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party. Because, even the worst airline will not use a domestic pilot and crew to fly on international routes.

On this Day 13 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

