The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, Thursday visited former senate president, David Mark to condole him on the untimely demise of his first son, Jonathan Tunde Mark, after a protracted battle with cancer.

Speaking at the Abuja home of Mark during the visit, Comrade Onjeh said he was shattered by the news of Tunde’s untimely passing, and that on behalf of his family, associates and members of the Onjeh Campaign Organization, he “expressed his profound condolences to the former President of the Senate and Okpokpowulu K’Idoma, His Excellency Sen. David Mark; and his entire family, over this monumental and irreparable loss.”

He said further that Tunde was snatched away by cancer while in his prime, when he still had much more to offer to the world. Onjeh said he would fondly remember Tunde as a level-headed personality, an accomplished businessman and a great inspiration to the teeming young people of Benue South.

While grieving with Sen. David Mark’s family and the entire good people of Otukpo, Onjeh encouraged the bereaved to seek solace in God and to submit totally to His will, even as he prayed God to grant eternal repose to Tunde’s beautiful soul and continue to comfort the family, friends and loved ones that he left behind.

