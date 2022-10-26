.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has congratulated the Ochagwu K’Idoma, Chief Steven Lawani OFR, on his recent appointment as the Benue State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council.

In a statement issued today, Com. Onjeh described Chief Lawani as the ideal candidate for the esteemed position and expressed total confidence in his capacity and commitment to surpass expectations in the discharge of his duties to the Independent Campaign Council.

Com. Onjeh further urged Chief Lawani to deploy the full might of his political clout across Benue State to deliver the entire state overwhelmingly to the APC in the 2023 Presidential Election, in order to earn a higher stake in the next most plausible federal administration and subsequently use his political savvy to negotiate more space for the appointment of eligible Idoma sons and daughters into prominent positions in government.

While wishing Chief Lawani outstanding success in his new appointment, Com. Onjeh pledged his total support to him and to the success of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Ticket.

