By Moses Nosike

As a response to the humanitarian crisis caused by floods in certain parts of the country, International Breweries Plc, a proud part of AB InBev, the largest beer maker in the world with over 500 beer brands, made donations of relief materials to various affected communities in Onitsha and environs.

International Breweries Plc made donations of relief materials worth millions of Naira to the victims of the flood disaster in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Some of the items were daily subsistent needs such as cartons of vegetable oil, cartons of noodles, branded bags of rice, malt cans, and cartons of spaghetti. The items were presented to the Camp Manager, Chinedu Okosa over the weekend.

Speaking at the presentation of items, the Corporate Affairs Manager, International Breweries Plc, Damian Igwe, said the company commiserates with the people and the Anambra State Government on the loss of human lives and properties.

According to Igwe, “This is one of our corporate social responsibility interventions. The intention is to support the displaced persons in Ogbaru LGA through the donation of relief materials, majorly groceries. We are moved by the pain of the people and are only demonstrating the compassion that a socially responsible organisation should demonstrate at a time like this.”

Also speaking, Plant Manager, International Breweries Plc, Onitsha, Fidelis Igwe noted that the Ogbaru community has been a good host to the company, adding that the company saw it as its responsibility to support them during this trying period. “It is good we reciprocate the good gesture when it’s needed. We thought it important to give the community something to keep them going,” he said.

Receiving the items, Chinedu Okosa, the Camp Manager commended International Breweries Plc for the gesture. According to Okosa, all the flats of the two buildings donated by Hon. Chuchu Onyema, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency had been fully occupied with about 1,046 displaced persons from 647 households.

Okosa appealed to the state and Ogbaru Local Governments to do more for the displaced people as their suffering had increased by the day without adequate facilities in the camp.

Miss Chioma Okeke, one of the displaced said she was looking forward to going back home to resume school. “I have lost a lot academically because I am supposed to be in school with others learning. My community is blocked off from the rest of the world,” she said.

International Breweries Plc is the maker of premium products such as Hero Lager; Trophy Lager; Trophy Extra Stout; Beta Malt; Grand Malt, among others.

