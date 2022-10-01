.

The ‘Obidient’ group advocating for the election of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, in Aba, Abia state has adopted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their candidate for the Abia South senatorial position in the 2023 election.

The ‘’one Million March for ObiDatti”, which brought activities in Aba, to a stand still, began from the Osisioma Ngwa flyover from where the crowd marched through Aba-Owerri Road, Asa Road, Factory Road, Azikiwe Road and down to the Ogbor-Hill axis of the city.

The group who stated this during the one million march held for Obi, Saturday, in Aba, explained that with the way things are currently going on in the country, it has decided to support candidates with vision like Obi and Ikpeazu, despite the party differences.

While identifying itself as ‘Obidients for Ikpeazu’, the group displayed banners with different inscriptions which read; “Peter Obi for President, Ikpeazu is Obidient’; ‘’2023; Obidients adopt Ikpeazu for Senate’’; ‘It is no longer about LP, APC , PDP, we need men of vision like Obi, Ikpeazu’’, Obi for President, Ikpeazu for Senate’’, among others.

Coordinator of the ‘Obidients for Ikpeazu’, Mr. Chisom Amalahu ,who has adopted candidates with capacity to turn things around, added that Ikpeazu had improved Abia state from what he met on ground when he assumed office in 2015.

“We’re here to tell people that we’re tired of how things are done in this country. As you’ve seen today, the expectation was for a million march but we’ve recorded above the expectations because almost everybody came out for Obi. We don’t care about anything else, be it a party or whatever as long as the presidential election is concerned. Obidient for Obi and Ikpeazu.It is authoritative and nobody can fault it.

“This action has shown that the Governor of Abia State cannot because of his party and lose sympathy for the desire of the majority. Obidient is a movement. It’s not a political party. It covers non-members of the labour party so, it’s not about the Labour party. Our resolution to adopt Obi and Ikpeazu is in the interest of Ndigbo, it is solely based on our desire for good governance. Nigerians deserve a better life, this is not the time to preach party loyalty against national interest.

“We’re only aligning ourselves with the interests of the majority of Nigerians. The signals are there. The signs are there that almost everyone is with Peter Obi. We have assessed Ikpeazu considering where the state, Abia ,especially Aba town was when he assumed office. He is a visionary leader. Obi certainly needs someone like Ikpeazu at the senate when becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.”

Speaking to Vanguard, a member of the Obidient movement, Anayo Ezenyi, said the movement is no longer a partisan affair , stressing that the adoption of Ikpeazu for senate embodies the placement of national interest above personal desires.

“I came here in solidarity with the man of the moment, Mr. Peter Obi who the Nigerian youths and most Nigerians have decided that he should lead them. However, I’m happy to see what is happening today where people drop personal interest for the interest of the majority.

“The truth of the matter is that most of the governors in PDP, APC and other parties may be telling people that they belong to party A or Party B but as far as the presidential election is concerned, almost everybody is going for the best and Obi is the best. So, we are happy to adopt Ikpeazu for Abia South senate. Since he became Governor, he has displayed the zeal and determination to make a difference in governance of the state despite the huge challenges confronting Abia. Ikpeazu is certainly a man for the future. If elected senator, he is one of the political leaders who will add value to Obi’s administration.

“In a few months, we’ll see most of the other governors doing the same because this is a serious movement that almost everybody will love to identify with. Nigerians are no longer talking about this or that political party. It’s going to be a Tsunami in 2023. The shock will be great. Nigeria will see it and hear it.”

