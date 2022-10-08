.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Alaoji, Aba, Abia State as a container-laden truck fell on a bus conveying 18 passengers.

Eyewitnesses told Sunday Vanguard that the bus was negotiating a bad spot at the Alaoji spare parts market when the truck which got stuck in the bad spot fell on it.

The eyewitnesses disclosed that about 15 passengers in the 18-seater bus, which was on its way to Port Harcourt, were critically injured while one was confirmed dead on the spot. Sympathizers rescued the injured from the wreckage of the bus. Some of the critically injured were taken away in an ambulance to the hospital.

Sunday Vanguard gathered from shop owners in the area that the incident came barely a few weeks after a similar incident led to the death of eight persons along the Ugwunagbo council axis of the expressway.

RELATED NEWS