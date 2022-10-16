Pic of Hon Abiola Makinde & wife, Dr Mrs Rhoda Makinde during the ceremony with some of the recepients in Ondo town.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal lawmaker, representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Ondo state Hon. Abiola Makinde in partnership with his Wife, Dr Rhoda Makinde’s NGO, DROMI, has offered scholarships to over 450 girls in the Federal Constituency.

The gesture was in commemoration of this year’s International Girl Child Day and part of initiative of the lawmaker and his wife in ensuring that the girl child in his constituency are given the much needed incentives to strive for academic excellence in their respective schools.

DROMI, a non-governmental organization is primarily designed to positively transform the lives of women through evidence-based programs which focuses on expanding their capacity to thrive and excel in a male dominated society.

Speaking at the event held at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre, Hon. Makinde said that he’s passionate about the holistic development of the girl child hence would continue to do everything possible to facilitate their growth process.

Makinde said that “The beauty of the 21st century realities is that anyone can succeed, it does not matter your gender, all you need is the will and the capacity to push for more and that is why my led administration will do everything possible to ensure that the girl child are not neglected” he stated.

The initiator of DROMI, Dr. Rhoda Makinde, while addressing the recepients, said that her organization firmly believes that the girl child is built for more and that’s why it would continue to change the course of the girl child through quality education.

She encouraged them to be focused in their academic pursuit as they have all it takes to excel and make a name for themselves in their chosen career path.

Recall that some of the previous empowerment initiatives organized by Hon. Abiola Makinde in partnership with DROMI include “Let the special needs be loved” which was organized in April; “The Girl Child, Our Pride” which was held in May; “Let the meek be blessed” which was organized in June; *Let my hands be sufficient” ; “Let the Old Rejoice” and “Let the Widows smile” amongst others.