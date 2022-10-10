By Dayo Johnson

Ex- militants and agitators under the aegis of the Niger Delta coastline Vanguards, NDCV, in Ondo state, weekend cried out over their neglect by the Federal government since they were disarmed in 2017.

Speaking during a walk in support of Democracy in Nigeria and Emacipation of Niger Delta Region from neglect in llaje area of Ondo state, the group lamented government’s action since November, 2017 till date.

Other agitators that joined in the walk came from Delta, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Job Omotuwa and Olarotimi Omomuwasan said: “Since we surrendered our arms and ammunition through the Amnesty Programme, the federal government has reneged on the agreement reached. The devastating condition of the region as a result of oil exploration and exploitation is grossly incalculable such that the traditional means of survival, such as fishing, farming and other means of survival have gone into extinction without government’s intervention for alternative means of survival by the people in the region”.

“It would be recalled that we fought against the government and oil companies operating in our territory some years back to do the needful by ameliorating our condition.

“However, our actions did not only cause huge loss to the government but to the oil companies and some other corporate bodies.”

As a result of these huge damages, the federal government sought our understanding by calling several meetings through the Ondo state government in November, 2017 that we should take path of peace in other for the government to look critically into our yearnings and agitations”.

“Without any further delay, we agreed to the terms and conditions of the government by dropping our arms and ammunitions for grant of amnesty on the part of the Government by a way of skill acquisition programme, free education and other means of empowerment.

“Surprisedly, Government is yet to fulfill her part with the terms agreed upon since 2017 we had been disarmed”.

“Government is continuum and another opportunity to usher in another set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the country is far approaching.

“We have decided not to take a back seat but a front seat by causing our presence to be felt so that our agitations or yearnings against neglect would be timeoulsy attended to”.

They said the “we are basically agitating that the hens that lay the golden eggs should be given what is due for it.

