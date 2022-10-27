By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Deputy President of the Senate, DPS, and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC , in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he will channel more funds from the 13 percent derivation to oil bearing communities when elected as governor of the state.

The guber hopeful spoke when he led his campaign team on a visit to the Olu of Warri kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR , in Warri south local government area.

Senator Omo-Agege further assured that he would restore the lost glory of Warri , adding that he was in the palace to intimate the monarch and his chiefs that he was in the race for the governorship seat of the state.

“I am fully equipped to render services as governor of the state. My previous political offices have made me familiar with the issues the state is facing.

“The development on ground in our dear state is not commensurate with what we have received. I will restore the lost glory of Warri . The Warri we met, the Warri we grew up in, is far better than what we have now. We will create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“With Bola Tinubu as president and me as governor, we will bring back Warri Port, Koko Port and Burutu Port”.

The Olu of Warri in his brief response hailed the Senator for his performance in the Senate, adding that politicians should always have the fear of God.

He also called for greater attention for the Niger Delta region.

