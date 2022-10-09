Ahead of the 2023 general elections, All Progressive Congress, (APC), leaders in Delta state has urged Nigerians to elect only leaders they can trust with state resources.

It said that residents across the entire Ndokwa land have set in motion, modalities to mobilse millions of voters for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege and other national and state assembly candidates.

The leaders who lamented the increasing leadership deficit in the state said the 2023 poll is a critical time to rescue Delta state from its current challenges.

Addressing a rally during the birthday celebration of the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon Friday Osanebi, in Kwale, weekend, the state party chairman, Engr Omeni Sobotie, said competence, character and capacity should be the defining qualities of leadership next year.

He said: “The most important thing right now is to use criteria based on three things. One

is can the person solve the problems on ground? Are they knowledgeable? Can people trust him or her with money? Governance is about using state resources judiciously and then we should ask if the person has the track record to use resources judiciously and implement projects that will benefit the people.

“We must ask ourselves if we are interested in rescuing the state from the current challenges. We must educate the man on the street who allows money politics to work on the need to change the narrative. Yes, money is needed to run elections in any part of the world, but that should be money to run the system not to bribe the people. If we are to change the way things are done then we need to pay the price.

In his address, the celebrant, Hon Friday Osanebi, said women and youths will serve as lead mobilisers in their various wards, zones, local government, and the entire state to give the party final victory. While expressing confidence that things were going to be done differently under Tinubu and Omo-Agege’s administrations, Osanebi stressed that over the years, despite the contributions of Ndokwa people to the electoral value of the political class, they have not been fully appreciated.

“Even when their votes exceed that of other senatorial districts and while the rural/semi-urban communities contributed largely to the ballot during every election despite that the majority of those residing in these areas across the state are predominantly farmers, the bridge they campaign to built is still a mystery.

“If elections are about numbers, democratic politics is about stitching together a majority. So, the larger a group, the bigger its vote bank and greater its electoral clout. This is the value Ndokwa people are bringing to the table for Tinubu and Omo-Agege.

Highpoint of the birthday is the cutting of cake, decamping of prominent politicians from other parties to APC and others

