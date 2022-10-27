Okowa, Omo-Agege, INSECURITY 

The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr.Ossai Success has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Delta State Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is ungrateful to the Delta State Governor,Ifeanyi Okowa .

Ossai, who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page, said Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege keeps accusing the governor of not having any projects in the state, whereas in his community the governor has completed meaningful projects without playing politics of bitterness.

“In Omo-Agege’s community, Governor Okowa completed Agbarho-Orherhe bridge and road, Arhagba-Orogun Township roads Ogbe-Ikolobie road, Imodje-Orogun road and the recently awarded Orogun bypass, all his your community.

In the same Omo-Agege community, Governor Okowa has trained and empowered numerous youths.

Omo-Agege needs to publicly apologize to Deltans for not appreciating Governor Okowa’s developmental strides in Delta State.”.

