The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Delta State Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has appointed Mr. Promise Ogume as Coordinator in its campaign council

In a statement released by the All Progressive Congress, Promise Ogumu who recently contested for Ika North East House of Assembly will be serving as Ika North East LGA Coordinator in the APC Gubernatorial Campaign council.

Promise who accepted the offer thanked the APC Party, the governorship candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , leaders of the party as well as the Ika North East APC leadership for their trust and confidence in him.

He noted that the People of Ika North East are in support of the APC Governorship Candidate considering his leadership qualities and antecedents.

While calling on Deltans to rally round Omo-Agege , promise said Agege is the only candidate capable of rescuing Delta State.

