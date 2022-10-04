Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By BALA IBRAHIM

ALL things being equal, Nigeria’s campaign season, as announced by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, officially began on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Going by the timetable, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are billed for Saturday, March 11.

The major contenders that would battle for the Presidential seat are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state, who is flying the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC; former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, under the Labour Party, LP, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Although most of the attention is on the Presidential candidates and their prospects, because the contest is perceived as going to be tough and the large fan base of the contestants, one area that needs a critical look is the governorship election in different states. Here, I intend to look at the governorship seat of Delta State, where the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, is the candidate put forward by the APC.

For long, Delta State has been in the news for the wrong reasons bordering on its leadership. This explains why many stakeholders in the state have for long been yearning for that man that has the courage, competence and capacity to turn things around for the common good. Alas, Allah seems to have answered that prayer, because, today, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is in the race to play the redeemer.

Since his entry into the race, when he courageously declared his interest to occupy the governorship seat come 2023 at a well attended rally at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, in the midst of countless number of supporters. His candidature is seen as a red card notice to the present PDP leadership in the state. Almost everyone following the political events of Delta can attest to the fact that indeed a rescuer has arrived, in the person of Senator Omo-Agege, who, by virtue of his antecedents, is a manager of people, resources and a known user of opportunities for success.

Under a campaign that is anchored on the “Edge To Build A New Delta” mantra, he is sending hope to the people through his four-prong vision of employment and empowerment, development, good governance and enduring peace and security, which he promised to pursue with an extraordinary audacity to give Deltans the autonomy they long desired.

Coming from a reputable and respected family of the famous late Justice James Omo-Agege of Orogun, who was a retired Chief Judge of Delta State and The Gambia, Senator Omo-Agege is making high reputation a principle, or standard of behaviour that one is not only worthy of emulating but properly protecting.

Comments coming from his immediate constituency of Delta Central senatorial district, attest to the fact majority are applauding his visible achievements, which speak volumes of the measurable dividends of democracy he has continued to give his people. And on the strength of such democratic dividends, the people are optimistic of a better tomorrow under his governorship.

Few of such dividends as mentioned by the people include the provision of solar-powered street lights and water, in addition to the supply of over 500 transformers to the communities. Senator Omo Agege has also built ICT centres and constructed many classroom blocks in primary and secondary schools in his constituency.

His record-breaking social empowerment programmes for youths and women have enriched several thousands of lives, apart from his direct employment beyond the confines of his immediate constituency. That is not all. Observers say the Senator’s biggest achievement is the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun and the Defence Space School also in Orogun. And for the people, on the strength of such democratic dividends, they are optimistic of a better tomorrow if he becomes the governor.

Omo-Agege has another distinctive attribute, which is the quality of playing politics that is devoid of nepotism, tribalism and selfish sectionalism, by carrying along people on merit, rather than the sentiments of senseless favouritism. Regardless of where you come from, as long as you have the capacity to add value to the success of Delta State in particular, and Nigeria in general, Senator Omo Agege is good to go with you, because he believes in positive change and has the audacity to pilot the autonomy of such positive change.

It is based on such belief, and probably the divine inspiration for guidance from God, that he is anchoring his confidence to navigate the political waters of the state, and change it from bad to good, and possibly very good. The general expectation of the people is that, pursuant to his uncommon feat, power would peacefully shift to Delta Central, thereby ending the high cry of neglect by the zones that fall outside his region.

Yes, Omo-Agege is fast galvanising the people of Delta for action to correct historical wrongs, and he is doing so because he has the audacity to confront challenges, and in the event bring about desirable, constructive and qualitative autonomy to the people.

Also, unlike Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the silent stooge of the PDP leadership in the state, and the other gubernatorial candidates, whose thinking caps are not in their hands, DSP Omo-Agege is the only candidate that is coming with self- confidence and an independent mind-set that is free from any godfather.

According to one stakeholder in the politics of Delta State, and a strong supporter of Senator Omo-Agege: “Because of his work, and his willingness to take bold risks, the governorship seat of the state come 2023, is ours to lose”.

Ibrahim, a political analyst, wrote from Abuja

