By Theodore Opara

THERE are indications that the decline in revenue generation of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, may have come from ‘corrupt activities’ at the agencies Duty Room formations, going by the disclosure from a former FRSC Assistant Corps Marshal, Mr. Ayobami Omiyale.

Omiyale, while delivering a paper entitled ‘Promotion of Strategic Partnership for innovative road safety intervention in Lagos and Ogun states at the third quarter retreat of the FRSC RS2 in Lagos observed that “fines generated from road traffic enforcement by FRSC came down from two billion naira in 2016 to 1.8 billion naira in 2017, and further down to 1.2 billion naira in 2018.” He blamed the decline on alleged corrupt practices perpetrated in the operations unit of FRSC.

The retired FRSC assistant corps marshall described the FRSC Duty Room as a place where clandestine and corrupt practices take place, noting that from his experience as a former sector commander of the FRSC in many states as well as zonal commanding officer, commanding officers should critically focus on the duty rooms of their commands.

While observing that the duty room is strategic to road safety operations, Omiyale advised that “all Duty Rooms must be audited and investigated on a monthly basis as this is the engine room of operations in FRSC.” He added: “All books and registers must be inspected daily for lapses, mutilations, omissions, wrong entries and errors which will be corrected immediately. Daily entries of impoundments, confiscations and payments should be forwarded to the zonal headquarters on a weekly basis with a zonal duty room officer appointed to supervise the process”.

Omiyale also faulted the FRSC for its open ended vision statement of eradicating Road Traffic Crashes, RTC, on all roads. Presenting statistics that showed an exponential increase in the number of RTC in the country between 2020 and 2021, Omiyale stated that “contrary to the vision statement of FRSC, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes on all roads, the crashes are actually escalating exponentially by 25 percent in the zone and nine percent in the whole country between year 2020 and 2021. Casualties also rose by the same percentages within the same period.

The purport of this is that our thirteen-year-old vision is not working, has never worked and needs to be overhauled in order to achieve a more realistic and achievable vision that can be measured and is time-bound”.

RELATED NEWS