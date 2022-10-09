The Chief Executive Officer of Camc Media Solutions, Mr. Benjamin Omesiete, has called on emerging artistes to desist from collecting handouts from A-list artistes but ensure effective collaboration that is mutually beneficial.

Omesiete said this at ‘Music and Meet event held recently which was put together by Mr. Benjamin Omesiete, in partnership with Blue Africa Media.

The event which had talent managers, content creators, scriptwriters, entertainment lawyers, music promoters, and brand managers focused on the music business.

He disclosed that artists in the southeast suffer from a lack of strategic collaborations and support from the grass-root level up to the a-list level.

He further highlighted that effective collaboration is not a one-sided favour, hence, emerging talents should desist from looking for handouts or favors from a-list artists or promoters but instead start seeking for ideas and projects that would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

Omesiete aka “mistah ben “, is a music graduate of the prestigious Berklee Music School with over 11 years of experience in talent scouting, and management.



