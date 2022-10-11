Rivers Assembly

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— AS the clock ticks on the seven day ultimate the Rivers State government handed to deposed governor, Celestine Omehia, to refund N695.5 million state benefits after reversing his recognition as former governor, activists in the state have described the government’s action as engaging in self-mockery.

Chairman, Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, Enefaa Georgewill, and rights advocate, O C Higher King, who both shared this view yesterday in Port Harcourt, however, differed on Supreme Court’s position on Omehia status as former governor when it deposed him in case filed by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Georgewill, aligning with what has been the dominant perspective on the “de-recognition saga” said: “Supreme Court was clear on this matter when it said Omehia in the eyes of the law was never governor in Rivers yet the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration in connivance with the state Assembly went ahead to create recognition.”

Higher King in disagreement said: “People do not understand my view. Whether he was a former governor or not, the Supreme Court did not make that pronouncement in Amaechi’s case. What the apex court said was that in eyes of the law, Omehia was not the candidate of PDP. That he was not recognised as governor in that very case. Whether he was a former governor is a different ball game.”

Notwithstanding the conflicting interpretation of the Supreme Court judgement, both activists concurred that Omehia has done no wrong and that the Rivers government under the circumstance were being childish and engaging in self-mockery.

For Georgewill, “Coming at a period Omehia and Governor Wike are having fierce political disagreement, it brings a lot of worry to Rivers people. Is it that the governor and the House of Assembly now run this state government as a private business where the ego of the governor determines when to award or deny state titles or benefits to citizens of the state?

“We know Omehia is supporting Atiku Abubakar with whom the governor is in contention over party differences. This shows a pointer that the current administration has debased governance to private business. To even drive the impunity to the extent of asking Omehia to return money is so comical.

“The government on his own volition said they were restoring Omehia’s dignity when in 2015 they moved to recognise and grant him privileges as former governor. Omehia never fought, protested or went to court, soliciting such recognition.

“The government on its own noted that the previous government was vindictive and that the proper thing to do was to so recognise him. How will you now blame or persecute a man who did not protest or fought for any favour? If anybody needs to be prosecuted or refund money, it should be the governor and members of the Assembly.

“They are the ones who treated government business with levity and didn’t manage it the way it ought to be, knowing full well that this is a matter that has been adjudicated by the Supreme Court. As far as I’m concerned, the recognition and so-called de-recognition amount to nothing. It is playing petty politics to the gallery, to no effect.

“What is needed is not to coerce Omehia to return money as if he stole it. What is needed is for the Rivers government to apologise to Rivers people. Nobody expects Omehia to refund money. If the government does that, it would amount to abuse of power and state institutions to settle political vendetta.

“By the way, all those (Wike and members of the Assembly) who took the position to accord Omehia rights and privileges of a former governor, about 70 to 80 per cent are still in active public service. And if Rivers State government feels Omehia is owing money, which is not tenable, the proper thing to do is take him to court. Taking any rash action outside the court amounts to abuse of office and political intimidation.”

The whole conduct is laughable

Higher King said: “The whole conduct by the governor and the Assembly is laughable. We shouldn’t play politics or run government to this level of childishness. You were in agreement initially, you recognised him as former governor. Assuming he returns the money, which I don’t see its practicability and possibility, then tomorrow you reconcile and return the money again?

“The whole thing is laughable and childish. How will you seize his property? What the Supreme Court said was that in eyes of the law, Omehia was not the candidate of PDP. That he was not recognised as governor in that very case. Whether he was a former governor is a different ball game.

“Now a government came and recognised him. After that you now say you are derecognising him. So when you reconcile with him tomorrow, because that is what politicians do, you recognise him again and pay him all the benefits and entitlement you now want to refund?

“Another person comes tomorrow again and recognise him. At that level you become something of a joke. You don’t make pronouncement today, tomorrow you reverse yourself. It’s wrong. The governor cannot do that. They are making offices of the governor and Rivers Assembly to look childish.”

