The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty Abe I has given his royal blessing to the senatorial ambition of Mr Peters Omaruaye, the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District.

The monarch gave the blessing during his tour of the district at the weekend in the company of the House of Representatives candidate for the Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, Barr Amos Ejedegba, the candidate.

Earlier in his speech, Omaruaye said as a son he came to formally inform his father: the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, that he is contesting the senatorial election under the APGA to represent the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District in Abuja and at the same time to get his blessings and prayers!

Omaruaye pledged to provide excellent legislative representation in the Red Chamber if given the chance to represent the District by being elected by the electorate in next year’s general elections.

According to him, “I know the needs of my people, I feel their pulse, so, I will give legislative fillip, co-operate with, especially the executive arm of government, to bring infrastructure into my district and people of my constituency.

“This tour is part of my mission and plans to feel and sound out the electorate; to know their needs, so, that we can collectively bring development to the District,” the senatorial candidate said.

Also in the entourage of Omaruaye were Chief Daniel Ekorhi, Udu/Ughelli Federal House of Representatives candidate, the house of assembly candidate, Vincent Urhie, APGA party leaders and supporters across the eight local government areas that make up the Senatorial District and they got showers of prayers and blessings of His Royal Majesty Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.

At the occasion, High Chief Mathew Shaire, the Otota of Ughievwen Kingdom expressed joy and showered encomiums on him upon disclosing his manifestos, which he believed would better the lives of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

High Chief Shaire used to opportunity to offer prayers to Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, the governorship candidate of the party and other candidates of the party as well, even though he declared that by his position, he has to be politically neutral but prayed that God should give Urhobo and Delta State the best come 2023.

His Royal Majesty Abe I Ovie Of Uvwie Kingdom expressed delight at his candidature and said Urhobos have a lot of intelligent and smart children but however, stressed that definitely one of them will be sent to the Red Chambers by the entire Urhobo Nation, He prayed that Urhobo will choose the best among them.

Others, who accompanied Mr Peters Omaruaye to the Palace of Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom were Mr. David Omenco APGA candidate for Udu/ Ughelli Federal Constituency; Chief Clever Egbedi; Dr. (Mrs) Janet Oyubu, State Woman Leader, all the 8, LGA Chairmen,Delta Central Senatorial District; Hon. Ruben Omaruaye and others.

