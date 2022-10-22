By Dickson Omobola

The Old Students of Burutu Grammar School, Burutu, have announced the date for their Golden Jubilee anniversary.

The event, which is scheduled for October 28, 2022, in Warri, would, among others, feature the unveiling and commissioning of the school’s signpost, presentation of 10 white marker boards, public lecture, drama, health seminar, gala and award night.

According to the Chairman, Planning Committee, Chief Mrs Anthonia Oguah, alumni would be In attendance on that day as it would be a worthwhile reunion. She said: “One of the objectives of the Association is to improve the state of infrastructure and ensure that the institution competes favourably with others. We are currently working to realize this dream by offering various projects and programmes geared towards student development; we want to enhance the teaching and learning environment. The anniversary also is an opportunity for old students to reconnect.”

Anthonia, who noted that Burutu Grammar School, which is situated on ‘The Island of no Regret’ prides itself on incubating prominent individuals, saying: “It is a great way to bring these alumni back as this occasion is much more than just a friendly meet up or reunion. It has the potential to bring great rewards for our alma mater as we share a special bond and have a sense of collective responsibility. We believe that the alumni is the reflection of its past, the representation of its present, and the link to its future. We get busy with our families and work, and all of a sudden, we’ve lost connection with those who aren’t a part of that circle. This is a wonderful opportunity therefore for us to get back in touch with our old friends and classmates.

“The family of former students and teachers of Burutu Grammar School, Burutu, is very large. Currently, we are in virtually every region of our nation, we are succeeding in the line of work that we have chosen. This is a College that a number of remarkable men and women that are currently making waves in our nation attended, when they were younger. It is a great joy to be alive to be a part of this historic big reunion.”

