Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Old Students Association of St. Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, Osun state on Monday presented a cash gift of N1.5million to teachers in the school over the good performance of students in the last West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The school, according to the President of Alumni, Mr Tade Adekunle scored 96 percent in English and Mathematics, hence, the alumni decided to reward the hard work of the teacher in line with it promise.

Addressing the gathering Adekunle said it has never happened in the history of the school that students scored 96 percent in English and Mathematics, hence, the courage by alumni members to donate the money for the teachers.

He added that beside the Information and Communication Technology equipment purchased to support learning, the alumni is working to launch N250million endowment fund to fund infrastructure and other critical areas to support teaching and learning in the school.

“What we are doing today is to reward the teachers who have taught the students in the last WAEC examination, they scored 96 percent including English and Mathematics.

“It has not been heard in the last 30 years that student scored 96 percent in subjects, including English and Mathematics. So as to encourage the teachers to do more, we are appreciating their efforts. We have also been supporting the students in infrastructure, we have an ICT center built by 81 set to mark their 40th anniversary worth over N25million.

“We are launching N250million endowment fund so we can use part of it for the school infrastructure. Government cannot do it alone we want to contribute our own quota as old boys of St. Charles Grammar School, Osogbo”

Speaking the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Adelani Aderinto said the state government has received support from alumni associations to the tune of N3.5billiom since it reversed the previous administration policy on education, such as single uniform, reclassification and school merger.