By Akinroye Abdulazeez

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Andrew Obiazi, has said the legacies of Delta State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in the area of good governance, will be a significant boost to the Atiku Abubakar’s presidency if PDP wins the presidential election in 2023.

Obiazi, spoke in Agbor, in a chat with journalists at his residence in Agbor during the weekend.

Obiazi, a onetime Chairman of Ika South LGA, said Okowa is a great asset not only to the PDP family but to the nation at large considering his great exploits in politics.

According to him, the PDP vice presidential candidate will bring to the Atiku Presidency, his vast wealth of experience in governance that will help to reposition Nigeria for sustainable socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development.

The former LGA l boss who is also, a Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Project Monitoring, said Okowa will replicate the success story of his employment generation and wealth creation drive in Delta at the federal level if the PDP regains political power in 2023.

He said: “Governor Okowa’s accomplishments in the areas of infrastructural and human capital development, healthcare delivery, urban renewal, education and agricultural revolution as well as road construction are eloquent testimonies of his determination and commitment towards building a better society for all.”

