By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will on Thursday, present the State 2023 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

Our Correspondent reports that the information was contained in a letter to the House by the Governor and read at Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in the letter sought the approval of the House to enable him appear at the Hallowed Chamber on Thursday to present the 2023 Appropriation bill.

The Governor said the request was in line with provisions of the constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

The request was approved following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader, Hon Ferguson Onwo and adopted.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori in his remarks, said the Assembly would be happy to receive the Governor to the Hallowed Chamber to perform the constitutional state assignment.

Also at Tuesday’s plenary, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, sent a letter to the Speaker, requesting from the House approval for the state government to obtain N4 Billion credit facility from Globus Bank Limited, or any other financial institution, for the construction of Affordable Homes across four locations in Kwale, Ekpan, Ibusa and Owa-Ekei by Family Homes Fund Limited under the proposed National Social House Programme.

In another letter, the Governor also requested for approval from the House for the state government to obtain a loan of One billion, two hundred and four million, four hundred and fifty-two thousand, three hundred and fifty-three naira, seventy-six kobo counterpart fund (Matching Grant) from Globus Bank Limited, for 2022 Universal Basic Education Programme (UBEC) projects in Delta State.

Also at plenary, the House screened and confirmed the appointment of Mr Sunday Utuodor as the Secretary, Isoko North local government council.

Mr Utuodor was introduced for the screening exercise by the Member Representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon Jude Ogbimi, who attested to the fact that the nominee will deliver in the task ahead of him.

His confirmation followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon Ferguson Onwo, seconded by Jude Ogbimi, Isoko North and adopted.

In a related development, the Speaker also at plenary read two letters from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa forwarding three nominees for appointment into some vacant positions in two government establishments.

They are Mr Patrick Itoh a member of the Delta State Sports Commission and Mr Benjamin Igo and Dr Frank Atube as Chairman and Secretary, of the Bureau of Local Government Pension.

