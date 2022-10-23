:Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (right) exchanging pleasantries with the Ovie of Ughelli, Evang. (Dr.) Wilson Oharisi III, (middle) and the Ovie of Okparabe, Osakpa II, at the 30th Anniversary celebration of the Heroes of Faith Ministry, Ughelli and 40 years in Ministry of Bishop Kingsley Enakhirherhi at the church premises in Ughelli, Delta State on Sunday.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged Christian leaders and faithful in the country to bear good fruits that would draw men and women to God.



Okowa, who is the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call at the 30th anniversary of Heroes of Faith Ministries and 40 years in Ministry of Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi held on Sunday at Ughelli.



He congratulated Bishop Enakirerhi on the spiritual and physical impact of the ministry, and affirmed that contribution of any church to the society was not in the church building but in the souls won for Christ.



He urged Church leaders to use their position to offer meaningful advice to public office holders to enable them perform better for societal development, stressing that any position one found himself in life was a platform to leave enviable legacies.



Remarking that studying God’s words often brought greater knowledge to Christians, the governor advised Christians to be deeply rooted in the gospel to enable them make greater exploits in the service of God.



He reminded the chief celebrant of the need to see the successes recorded by him as a call to do more for God and humanity.



“Today is double celebration in the life of Bishop Enakirerhi and I thank God for the lives he has ministered to for the last several years because that is what he will be remembered for on the last day.



“It’s not so long I got myself close to our Lord Bishop but he has become my very good friend and also a mentor in the Christian life. You know, when you are a Governor, not too many people talk very frankly with you.



“But our Bishop speaks to me regularly and I thank God that in our conversation, I have learnt a lot. He is also someone who is also passionate about friendship.



“I believe that when fathers in the Lord get closer to the people in authority, there is a lot of impact it makes in the lives of people in authority.



“I want to urge our father in the Lord and other fathers like him to continue the good work because in drawing men closer to yourself, you help men to draw closer to God.



“I thank you for all that you have done for me as governor and the great strides you have made in the Pentecostal Fellowship in Delta State.



“When people are in positions of authority, it is important to leave a mark and God will forever rest His grace on you and your family for that which you are planting,” he said.



Okowa said that the celebration was for the growth of the church and the many souls lifted from the kingdom of darkness to light.



“We celebrate today because there is a success story. The success story is not in the buildings that I see but in the souls that have been brought to the church; brought out of darkness into light.



“I urge that you continue to work until the very last day. You are a very godly man and contented in all aspects of life and I urge everyone of us to emulate that live of contentment.



“Every child of God is supposed to be an epistle because your life and acts maybe that which will convert the next person to serve God. And when you do the wrong thing as a Christian, you may just be driving the next soul that would worship God.



“My lord Bishop, I want to thank you because your life has become a role model in Christendom and lot of people speak about it.



“As a Bishop, a lot of people will be looking at you to see if you would make mistakes, but when your life is real in service to Christ, you find that your congregation will emulate you and that will bring many more persons to God,” the governor stated.



Earlier in a sermon titled “Forget Not His Benefits,” the General Overseer of Heroes Of Faith Ministry, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi said he was appreciating God for keeping him in the faith for 40 years and 30th anniversary of the church.



Bishop Enakirerhi who is the Delta State Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said no man should stay a day without appreciating God for the gift of life and achievements recorded.



According to him, any earthly blessing that does not positively impact on the lives of others and the society at large, was worthless hence the need to be a blessing to all.



High points of the service included presentation of award of excellence on Governor Okowa, ordination of some members of the church as clergymen and women as well as special thanksgiving for the anniversary.

