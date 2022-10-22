Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, on his 68th birth anniversary.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa lauded the former governor for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the growth and development of Delta.



He described Uduaghan as “as an amazing leader” whose contributions to the evolution of the state would remain copious in the history of the state.



He called on the former Governor and elder statesman to continue to avail the government and people of the state of his selfless service and advice, and prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless him with good health and long life.



According to Okowa, Dr Uduaghan demonstrated immense courage and determination in protecting lives and property of Deltans amid communal crises in parts of the state when he held sway as Governor of the state.



He particularly credited Uduaghan for some of the iconic projects in the state, saying that the infrastructure he built would remain sterling legacies of his stewardship in the state.



“Your Excellency, your selfless and impressive performance as Governor of Delta has distinguished you as a statesman.



“Since leaving office in 2015, you have remained an influential and inspirational leader in our state and country,” he said.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our dear leader and former Governor, astute politician andstatesman, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, on his 68th birth anniversary.



“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and associates to thank Almighty God for His continued love and goodness to you and to pray for long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving God and humanity,” Okowa added.

