Okowa and Wike

Vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has commended Governor Nyesom Wike of River state on the Award of Excellence in Public Service conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okowa, in congratulatory message to Wike on Saturday, extoled Wike for his tremendous contributions and sterling infrastructural development in Rivers.

Recall that bagged a distinguished award in Infrastructure Delivery in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the development of Rivers.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate noted that Wike’s strides in Rivers were visible to even his critics.

Okowa stated that Wike had “performed superlatively for the state and for the country and deserved to be honored with the prestigious award.’’

He added that Wike had transformed Rivers with various life-changing projects.

Okowa said, “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a man of courage and great sagacity, an astute politician and a development expert, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on his well-deserved honour.

“Since your emergence as governor of Rivers, you have left no stone unturned in your quest to bring unprecedented infrastructural and human capacity development to your state.

“As a politician, you have been a great voice in national and contemporary issues facing our great party and country.

“Rivers people can attest to your doggedness, commitment, and steadfastness in state’s craftsmanship, which indeed earned you the sobriquet `Mr. Projects’.

“On this auspicious occasion of your recognition by Mr. President, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by enduring accomplishments,’’ Okowa said.